Officials: School bus in Tennessee involved in serious crash

DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a school bus carrying children has been involved in a serious highway crash in Tennessee. Lt. John Harmon of the Tennessee Highway Patrol told WRCB-TV that drivers were being asked to avoid the area of Tuesday’s crash, which he called very serious. News outlets reported that the crash occurred on a highway in Meigs County in East Tennessee. Director of Schools Amanda Pritchett told WTVC-TV that another bus was going to pick up any uninjured children. The extent of injuries was not released immediately, and it was not clear how many people were on the bus.