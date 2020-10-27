Nightmare scenario: What happens when outbreak hits QB room?

Wisconsin appears to be facing the type of nightmare scenario that coaches feared as soon as the coronavirus pandemic arrived. What happens if an outbreak hits a team’s quarterback room? Wisconsin isn’t commenting on the COVID-19 testing results of individual players amid reports that quarterback Graham Mertz has tested positive a second time and can’t play for at least three more weeks. The Badgers conceivably could head into Saturday’s game at Nebraska with Danny Vanden Boom as their only available scholarship quarterback.