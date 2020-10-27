Mother of an inmate at the Winnebago County Jail criticizes COVID protocols

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Jail popped up as a location of concern by the health department for the second time since March on October 15.

Since that date, 15 inmates and five corrections officers tested positive for the virus causing the mother of one of those inmates to demand better from the jail.

"It's upsetting," Karrie Higgins said. "My child's life is in their hands, and I feel that if this was their home or their family, they would put a little more effort into it."

In Karrie says that her son Trenton Higgins contracted the virus, and believes that's due to the corrections staff scaling back their precautions. In particular, Karrie says her son was most upset by temperature checks becoming more infrequent, as well as the staff not disinfecting the jail as often.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana denies the allegations, and says the staff goes above and beyond to keep the jail clean and safe.

"It's very very clean," Caruana said. "They go through it continuously cleaning floor to ceiling. It's comparable to a hospital."

Caruana went on to say that considering their daily jail population is around 800, the lack of COVID cases is a testament to their strategies and procedures.

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell largely agrees with Caruana. She in particularly lauded the jail's 44 day process of bringing in new inmates.

Any new inmates first go into a two week quarantine separate from the rest of the jail population. After that, those inmates then go into an in between phase which lasts 30 days. If no symptoms are found during that 44 day period, those inmates get integrated with general population.

However, Dr. Martell did sternly caution that even the smallest lapses in procedure can cause a major outbreak in a closed environment like the jail.

"If face coverings aren't consistently worn, if there's a break at any time in that, then individuals may be exposed unintentionally," Martell said.

Demanding a dedication to the details so mothers like Karrie Higgins don't have to worry at night whether or not their child will be safe and healthy at the jail.