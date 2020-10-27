 Skip to Content

Missing Rockford woman found dead

New
6:41 pm Top Stories
Dishman, Rachel

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford woman reported missing Sunday is found dead, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said deputies responded to the 5900 block of Cunningham Road, where they found the body of Rachel Dishman. Dishman, 43, was reported missing Sunday, according to officials.

A death investigation is underway and an autopsy will determine the woman's cause of death. 13 WREX asked the sheriff's office whether this death is being investigated as suspicious and update this story when we hear back.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content