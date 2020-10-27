Missing Rockford woman found dead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford woman reported missing Sunday is found dead, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said deputies responded to the 5900 block of Cunningham Road, where they found the body of Rachel Dishman. Dishman, 43, was reported missing Sunday, according to officials.

A death investigation is underway and an autopsy will determine the woman's cause of death. 13 WREX asked the sheriff's office whether this death is being investigated as suspicious and update this story when we hear back.