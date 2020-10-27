Mexican president pledges to ban outsourcing of jobs

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has proposed banning the sub-contracting or outsourcing of jobs by private companies, saying the practice has been abused to avoid paying employees’ benefits. The president said he would send the proposal to congress at a later date. But on Tuesday the plan already drew criticism from business groups that say the change would further harm an economy reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Companies often contract out jobs like maintenance, cleaning and warehouse duties to temporary agencies or outside firms, to avoid the expense of having to advertise for and hire employees.