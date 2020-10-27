Illinois Lt. Gov. Stratton says Barrett confirmation ‘mocks the honor and integrity’ of the nominating process
CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois' Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton has weighed in on the Senate confirming Supreme Court Justice Amy Barrett.
The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee by a 52-48 vote Monday night, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day. Barrett will be the third Supreme Court justice nominated by Trump.
Now, Illinois' lieutenant governor is weighing in on the process, saying in part it "mocked the honor and integrity of the nominating process."
You can read the Lt. Governor's full statement below:
Fast and furious. Under the cloak of night. No masks. Last night's swearing in of Judge Amy Coney Barrett mocked the honor and integrity of the nominating process and the seriousness of the pandemic that has killed more than 225,000 people in this country. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is now notorious but not in an RBG kind of way.Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton
Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) took to Twitter on Monday, saying it was a dark day for the Senate.
Barrett will fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon who died last month.