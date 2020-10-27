Final ‘Miss Peregrine’ novel to be published in February

NEW YORK (AP) — We’ll soon be saying farewell to peculiars, non-peculiars and ymbrynes. Ransom Riggs has written his final tale of “Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children.” Penguin Young Readers announced Tuesday that “The Desolations of Devil’s Acre” will come out Feb. 23. It will again featuring young Jacob Portman and the pipe-smoking headmistress Alma LeFay Peregrine. Since its debut in 2011, the Peregrine series has sold more than 10 million copies and been translated into more than 40 languages. The first book was “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.” It was adapted by director Tim Burton into a 2016 feature film.