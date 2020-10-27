Early morning fire in Cherry Valley burns detached garage

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — An early morning fire burned a detached garage in Cherry Valley.

Fire officials say the fire was on the 700 block of Elgin St. They say fire crews arrived a little after 3 a.m.



Upon arriving, Cherry Valley Fire found a car engulfed in flames and smoke and part of the garage also burning.



They say the fire went up the side of the garage and into the attic. However, fire crews worked quickly to put out the flames. There were no injuries reported.



Fire officials say the origin of the fire is still under investigation.



