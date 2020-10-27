Dutch government holds off on new lockdown measures, for now

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch prime minister and health minister say that the country’s current partial lockdown, introduced two weeks ago amid sharply rising coronavirus infections, will likely remain in place until December. However, they did not announce any new restrictions Tuesday. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that “What we don’t want to do is now overshoot while it’s not necessary.” But he added that “if it is necessary, we will be prepared to impose further measures.” Rutte said that “all scenarios are on the table and are being evaluated — up to and including a full lockdown” if the current restrictions do not turn the tide of infections.