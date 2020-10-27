As pandemic depresses demand, Caterpillar muscles through 3Q

Caterpillar’s sales fell 23% in the third quarter as dealers continued to pull back on construction equipment in their showrooms during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the pressures on the broader construction industry, the company’s results topped Wall Street’s expectations. Revenue declined to $9.88 billion from $12.76 billion a year earlier. Dealers decreased inventories in all regions during the quarter, except for the Asia/Pacific region. Still, Caterpillar managed to beat the $9.67 billion analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research forecast.