Coaches upset with basketball’s upgrade to high-risk sport

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced basketball would be upgraded to a high-risk sport under new state youth sports guidelines, it was a tough blow to take for coaches who have tried to project optimism to their players over the past several months.

"All signs were pointing to [the IHSA] having at least some encouraging [news] and optimism that they'd present some guidelines that were going to allow us to at least give it a try," East head boys basketball coach Roy Sackmaster said. "Much less to have the Governor do this for the 2nd time to the IHSA where he did a little bit of a power grab and didn't give the IHSA a chance to allow the athletes to give a go at it."

The IHSA had previously scheduled a special board meeting for Wednesday, Oct. 28, to discuss the fate of winter sports. But the state jumped out ahead of it to set guidelines, much like it did ahead of the football season that was pushed back to the spring semester. Basketball practices were set to start Nov. 16, with games starting two weeks later, but under the new guidelines that won't happen. As a high-risk sport, basketball can be played at Level 1, which means only non-contact practice and training is allowed. Games would only be allowed if public health conditions improved to allow for Level 3 competition. It's unclear how the state moves between levels.

Teams have been allowed to practice, with 20 fall contact days, so teams have been working together in recent months with mitigation efforts in place. To have that work wiped out without a chance to play would be a tough pill to swallow for a lot of athletes and coaches.

"I would hate to see their dreams get crushed," Belvidere North head girls basketball coach Aaron Leonard said.

At East, Sackmaster says he has some players who need basketball to keep them motivated and give them structure in their lives.

"I feel a lot more harm is going to be done to these kids by not being in season," Sackmaster said. "For us personally, we have a couple of kids in our program who are dealing with some pretty rough things in their home life right now. They've basically dropped out."

The season has not been canceled, and could get pushed back with hopes that COVID-19 numbers improve around the state. Leonard just wants to get back out there and coach up his Blue Thunder team.

"At this point, if you tell me the season is one game long, that's all we get, I will coach that team up to the best of my ability and get them fully prepared for that one game," Leonard said. "One game, 20 games, 30 games. We just want to play."

The IHSA board meeting should provide more details into what a possible season might look like for basketball and other winter sports. They just hope for a chance to play.