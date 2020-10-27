Clouds gradually give way to sunshine, cool temperatures persist for now

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you've been looking for some sunshine, I have good news for you! Cloud cover gradually tapers through the day, with a return to sunshine expected for Tuesday afternoon.

A return to sunshine is ahead:

Tuesday continues the cloudy skies early in the day, but despite the cloudy start, sunshine does return! It seems like the last few days have been cloudy, cloudy, and cloudy. If you go back to October 1st, the month thus far is pretty evenly split. Thirteen days have had cloudy skies, with the other 13 days featuring sunshine.

The month of October is pretty evenly split so far in terms of sunny vs. cloudy days.

Tuesday likely adds an additional day to the sunny column, despite the morning cloud cover. The blanket of clouds held temperatures in the lower to middle 30s for most of the morning, which is just a handful of degrees cooler than Monday's record-breaking high of 37°.

Monday brought record-breaking chill to the Stateline.

Highs Tuesday reach into the 40s, which is still about 15° shy of average. Despite the cooler-than-average weather, the sunshine should make a difference.

Tranquil pattern remains as temperatures gradually climb:

All indications point toward dry weather taking hold through the remainder of the month of October. The potential exception to this is Thursday along a cold front. This cold front could spark a few scattered showers across the Stateline, but don't look for widespread rain.

In terms of temperatures, highs climb into the 50s by midweek, but do gradually dip by Friday afternoon. The dip does appear to be brief, as temperatures climb back into the lower to middle 50s for the Halloween weekend.

Above average temperatures likely the first ten days of November.

The Climate Prediction Center depicts a large swath of the nation poised to see above average temperatures through the first ten days of November.