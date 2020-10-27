City First donates 1 million pounds of food, Rep. Cheri Bustos visits

ROCKFORD (WREX) — City First reached a milestone on Tuesday as it has given away one million pounds of food to local families.

Since the pandemic began, the church has now held 9 food distribution events, each one bigger than the last.

“We recognize that there are many in our area that have been impacted this year," Senior Pastor Jeremy DeWeerdt said. "At City First, we want to be a church that is involved in meeting the needs of the community."

At this event, City First fed nearly 2,000 households.

Northern Illinois Food Bank provided farm fresh produce while semi-trucks delivered dairy and protein.

The event was contactless as families stayed in their cars while volunteers with masks

Rep. Cheri Bustos also attended the event.