CEO: Dubai airport preps for possible ‘slow’ virus recovery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport is getting busier but it’s a long way from what it once was amid the coronavirus pandemic. Airport CEO Paul Griffiths has told The Associated Press the airport is preparing for a possible ”extended, slow recovery.” Passenger numbers at the mammoth airport serving East-West travel have crept up to over 1 million a month. But that’s still just below 15% of what they were a year ago. To boost those numbers, Griffiths is urging countries to move away from mandatory quarantines on arriving passengers and toward the strategy embraced by Dubai. That includes aggressive coronavirus testing before departure, followed by mandatory mask-wearing on aircraft.