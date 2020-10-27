CDC may shorten period of time child exposed to COVID-19 has to quarantine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If your child was exposed to COVID-19, he or she may not have to stay in quarantine for as long as you thought.

The CDC says it is considering shortening the period of time that children need to quarantine after being exposed to the virus. Right now, the group recommends staying home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.

The announcement comes after a study by The Wall Street Journal says that 97 percent of people will show symptoms after 12 days. The data also says that 50 percent of people will show symptoms after five days. SwedishAmerican Pediatrician Dr. William Renk believes that kids would benefit from shortened quarantines if it is considered safe to do so.

"Consistency in life is best, and the more consistently kids can be in school, and as soon as we can get them back to their activities, the better it's going to be for everybody," said Renk.

The CDC has not given a timeline for a decision on altering the length of time a child is in quarantine.