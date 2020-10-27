Both newspapers in Utah’s capital to cease daily publication

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The capital of Utah will go from two daily printed newspapers to none after both of Salt Lake City’s major publications announced moves to weekly print schedules in the past two days. The 170-year-old Deseret News said it will stop publishing daily starting next year in a disclosure Tuesday, a day after the Salt Lake Tribune made a similar announcement. Both papers will continue to publish breaking news online and offer a weekly print publication. The unusually deep cuts in print days come as the number of print customers and revenue decline precipitously for newspapers around the country.