Asian shares slip after Wall St’s worst day in a month

Shares have fallen in Asia after surging coronavirus cases and waning hopes for U.S. economic stimulus gave Wall Street its worst day in a month. Shares declined Tuesday in Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul. Tokyo was flat, while Shanghai recovered from early losses to edge higher. Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 1.9%, deepening its losses from last week. Stocks of companies worst hit by the pandemic logged some of the biggest losses. Cruise lines, airlines and energy stocks tumbled in tandem with crude oil prices. In another sign of caution, Treasury yields pulled back after touching their highest level since June last week.