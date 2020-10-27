 Skip to Content

13 INVESTIGATES: Questions over why Rockford officer pulled gun during traffic stop unanswered

News

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On April 9, Erik Rivera was riding in a car with his brother-in-law and friend, when a Rockford Police Officer pulled them over.

Rivera's friend pulled the car to the side. That's when the officer who pulled them over opened the door to the back seat, with his gun drawn, and pointed it toward the people inside the car.

Rivera captured everything on his cell phone, including the moments two officers knocked the phone out of his hands to get him to stop recording.

But Rivera and the other two passengers in the car were not arrested, charged or even given a ticket. 13 Investigates wanted to know why the Rockford officer pulled them over, and why that show of force was used. Find out the results of our investigation Thursday at 10.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

