13 INVESTIGATES: Questions over why Rockford officer pulled gun during traffic stop unanswered

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On April 9, Erik Rivera was riding in a car with his brother-in-law and friend, when a Rockford Police Officer pulled them over.

Rivera's friend pulled the car to the side. That's when the officer who pulled them over opened the door to the back seat, with his gun drawn, and pointed it toward the people inside the car.

Rivera captured everything on his cell phone, including the moments two officers knocked the phone out of his hands to get him to stop recording.

But Rivera and the other two passengers in the car were not arrested, charged or even given a ticket. 13 Investigates wanted to know why the Rockford officer pulled them over, and why that show of force was used. Find out the results of our investigation Thursday at 10.