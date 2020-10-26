YMCA to provide free child care on election day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — YMCA will offer free childcare to the community to help get adults to the polls on election day.

“Now more than ever before, our community needs to come together to help one another,” said Trisha Tousant, YMCA of Rock River Valley Chief Operating Officer. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made many things difficult this year. Therefore, we are trying our best to ensure that all families know that help is available.”

Parents may be less willing to bring their children to the polls in the middle of a pandemic, the YMCA said, so it wanted to provide a safe space for children while their parents vote.

“We want to ensure that every voice within our community is heard,” added Tousant. “Every election is determined by the people who show up. We are here to help make sure you can do just that.”

The YMCA first launched the program in 2016.

Non-members can also use the service on Nov. 3.

Parents have up to two hours of childcare provided for free. The YMCA asked parents for children to be two years old

Families must register first on the YMCA's website before election day.