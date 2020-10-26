Winnebago County surpasses 10,000 total COVID-19 cases, positivity rate above 13 percent

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County has surpassed another grim milestone in regards to COVID-19.



According to the Winnebago County Health Department, the county has surpassed 10,000 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The county reported 343 new cases of the virus from Friday-Sunday. The county also reported 7 new deaths related to the virus.



The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus 13.5%, well above the state's 6.5% required to loosen restrictions.



The rise in the county's seven-day positivity rate is seen across Region 1 as the region's seven-day positivity rate was at 12.8%.



Region 1 saw new restrictions go into place on Sunday due to the region's positivity rate remaining above 8% for an extended period of time.