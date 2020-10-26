Authorities looking for missing Rockford woman, ask for public’s help finding her

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

Rachel Dishman, 43, of Rockford, was last seen on foot in the 600 Block of Euclid Avenue in the early morning hours of October 24, according to authorities.



The sheriff's office says Dishman was wearing red and black, tennis shoes and she was carrying a black drawstring style backpack.



If you have any information on Rachel Dishman’s location please contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400. If you have time sensitive information or see Rachel Dishman, please contact the Winnebago County non-emergency line 815-282-2600 or call 911.

