Weekend Recap: COVID-19 positivity rate approaching 13 percent for Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The rate of which COVID-19 tests are coming back positive in Region 1 continues to rise.



Over the weekend, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate surpassed 12% and was at 12.7% as of Oct. 22, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.



Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions to be enforced on Oct. 3.



On Sunday, Oct. 25, even more restrictions were put into place for the region, including smaller amounts of people for gatherings and less amount of tables for outdoor dining.



Here's a full look at the additional mitigations:

Bars and Restaurants

Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals Applicable to professional, religious, cultural and social group gatherings Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc. Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance



Indoor recreation

Maintain lesser of 25 people/25 percent of capacity

No groups more than 10 individuals

Does not apply to fitness

These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.

The additional mitigation efforts for Region 1 are considered to be "Tier 2" mitigations. Region 1 is the only region in the state to be under Tier 2 mitigations while regions 5, 7 and 8 are all currently under Tier 1 mitigations.



