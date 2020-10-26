Turkish media report explosion in town near Syrian border

ANKARA (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says there has been an explosion in a town near the border with Syria. There was no immediate information on possible casualties or damage. Anadolu Agency said the explosion occurred Monday in the town of Iskenderun, in Hatay province. Police, fire service rescuers and medical teams were dispatched to the area. Haberturk television quoted the region’s governor as saying it was a “terrorist attack” and one out of two “terrorists” involved was killed in an ongoing security operation.