Trump, Pence both coming to Wisconsin this week

Trump, Pence both coming to Wisconsin this weekUpdated
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will make separate appearances this week in Wisconsin, just days before the Nov. 3 election.
Trump will hold a rally in West Salem, just outside of La Crosse, on Tuesday, one week before the Nov. 3 election.
Over the weekend, Trump held a rally Saturday in Waukesha, a conservative Milwaukee suburb.
Trump’s stop on Tuesday will be his eighth in battleground Wisconsin this year.
Pence was slated to be in central Wisconsin on Wednesday for a rally at the airport in Mosinee. Trump held a rally there in September.