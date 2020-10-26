Trump, Pence both coming to Wisconsin this week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will make separate appearances this week in Wisconsin, just days before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump will hold a rally in West Salem, just outside of La Crosse, on Tuesday, one week before the Nov. 3 election.

Over the weekend, Trump held a rally Saturday in Waukesha, a conservative Milwaukee suburb.

Trump’s stop on Tuesday will be his eighth in battleground Wisconsin this year.

Pence was slated to be in central Wisconsin on Wednesday for a rally at the airport in Mosinee. Trump held a rally there in September.