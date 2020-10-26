Three Freeport schools to move to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

FREEPORT (WREX) — Some Freeport schools will be moving to fully-remote learning because of schools reporting COVID-19 cases.



Freeport High School, Freeport Alternative High School and Freeport Middle School will all move to remote learning starting on Tuesday.



The school district says they made the decision Monday morning because of new cases over the weekend.



There were 5 new cases at Freeport High School, 1 new case at Freeport Alternative High School and 3 new cases at Freeport Middle School. The school district did not say whether all of the cases were students or staff.



As of Oct. 20, the school district has also reported 1 case at Carl Sandburg Middle School, 2 cases at Blackhawk Elementary School and 1 case at Jones-Farrar International Baccalaureate World School. All of these cases were reported in September, according to the school district.

Cases have been continuing to rise in Stephenson County, causing the City of Freeport to change its tune on trick-or-treating this year.