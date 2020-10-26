Syverson, Sosnowski, local leaders send letter to Belvidere School District #100 pushing for in-person learning

UNDATED (WREX) — A state senator and a state representative are the latest to write a letter to Belvidere School District #100 supporting a return to in-person learning.



Senator Dave Syverson (R-35th District) and Rep. Joe Sosnowki (R-69th District) sent the letter to the school district last week. The letter comes after the in-person learning plan failed at a Belvidere school board meeting while a similar plan failed in the North Boone school board meeting in September.

The state leaders say the decision contradicts the school district's own rationale that the decision to stay virtual is based on many factors, including the region's rising COVID-19 positivity rate. The leaders say it's contradicting because the school district acknowledges that some students who receive Special Education services and vocational studies are able to receive in-person instruction.

In the letter, the leaders point out what's currently on the CDC's website when it comes to reopening schools:

School closure disrupts the delivery of in-person instruction and critical services to children and families, which has negative individual and societal ramifications. The best available evidence from countries that have opened schools indicates that COVID-19 poses low risks to school-aged children…and suggests that children are unlikely to be major drivers of the spread of the virus. Reopening schools creates opportunity to invest in the education, wellbeing, and future of one of America’s greatest assets—our children—while taking every precaution to protect students, teachers, staff and all their families.

Both Sen. Syverson and Rep. Sosnowski say the school district's decision will "cause unnecessary additional harm to our students and their families."



Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlin, Boone County Board Chairman Karl Johnson and Owen Costanza, the Village President of Poplar Grove, signed onto the letter. Costanza released a statement last week saying he was "disheartened" by the school district's decision.



