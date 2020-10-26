PHOTOS: SwedishAmerican NICU babies celebrate their first Halloween

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Many familiar characters visited SwedishAmerican's Level 3 NICU to celebrate their first Halloween and National Pumpkin Day.

SwedishAmerican NICU nurses dressed up the tiny trick-or-treaters to celebrate the two holidays on Monday.

This year's theme was 'Pumpkin Patch', but Peter Pan, a fairy princess, a Subway sandwich several other characters showed up for the party too.

The NICU nurses said they do this every year, but they especially wanted to bring some fun to local families after everything that's happened in 2020.