PHOTOS: SwedishAmerican NICU babies celebrate their first Halloween

Positive Local NewsTop Stories
Swedes NICU Fairy Princess
A fairy princess visits SwedishAmerican's NICU
Swedes NICU Subway Sub
A Subway sandwich celebrates Halloween in SwedishAmerican's NICU
Swedes NICU Zaybrien
Zaybrien attends Halloween in the NICU
Swedes NICU Corbin
Corbin enjoys the holiday festivities
Swedes NICU Cooper
Cooper celebrates Halloween and National Pumpkin Day
Swedes NICU Alaina (1)
Alaina enjoys her first Halloween
Swedes NICU Peter Pan
Peter Pan flew in for Halloween at SwedishAmerican
Swedes NICU Autumn
Autumn celebrates at the Halloween party in the NICU

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Many familiar characters visited SwedishAmerican's Level 3 NICU to celebrate their first Halloween and National Pumpkin Day.

SwedishAmerican NICU nurses dressed up the tiny trick-or-treaters to celebrate the two holidays on Monday.

This year's theme was 'Pumpkin Patch', but Peter Pan, a fairy princess, a Subway sandwich several other characters showed up for the party too.

The NICU nurses said they do this every year, but they especially wanted to bring some fun to local families after everything that's happened in 2020.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

