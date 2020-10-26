Rockford, seven other casino licenses on Illinois Gaming Board agenda

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- After almost a year of waiting, Rockford's casino is finally on an Illinois Gaming Board agenda.

The Illinois Gaming Board scheduled a special meeting for Thursday at 10 a.m., one day after the 365-day deadline to make a decision on the Hard Rock Casino.

What is unclear is if the casino will get approved on Thursday. Rockford and seven others are on the agenda to amend their applications. The other casino licenses include three proposals in Waukegan, three in south suburban Chicago and one in Williamson County.

By law, the IGB has a year from when the license application was sent to the gaming board, which happened on October 28, 2019. It must approve the license at a public meeting, but Rockford's license wasn't on any public meeting agenda in that year timeframe. If it does not meet that deadline, it has the option to hold a special public meeting, or give a written reason for an extension, and when it expects to have a determination. It appears, in this situation, it may do both.

On September 16, Lawyers from Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, who represent the city in the casino process, said the IGB had been in contact about the proposal and asking questions.

Until the casino is approved, no construction can be done and the temporary location at Giovanni's on North Bell School Road cannot happen.

13 WREX will follow the virtual meeting and will have updates on Thursday.