Rockford makes plans on how to use 3% marijuana sales tax

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The answer as to what the city of Rockford will do with the money it collects from marijuana sales is a little clearer.

Mayor Tom McNamara said he wants the 3% marijuana tax to go to areas of the community disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.

On Monday night, a proposal to create a cannabis fund passed out of committee. It would do things like allocate money to programs and businesses that were unable to grow or get off the ground because they were in distressed areas.

"Let's say there's an at risk youth program that needs assistance getting off the ground. We can help fund it. Let's say there's a small business owner who had a challenging background who wanted to start a great business, we can help fund it," said McNamara.

Ald. Venita Hervey said she would also like some of the money to go to individual people who were disproportionately targeted by law enforcement for drug crimes. For example, people who were arrested on marijuana convictions. Hervey also said she would like to use the money to help get records expunged or sealed.

All funds will be allocated based on city council approval. The proposal heads to the full city council next Monday.