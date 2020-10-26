Rockford gas prices fall 3 cents per gallon in the last week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford gas prices have fallen more than 3 cents per gallon (3.7) this past week.



According to GasBuddy, average gas prices for the Rockford area is $2.18/g, with the lowest gas station price at $1.97/g.



Overall, gas prices in Rockford are 6.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. Compared to a year ago, gas prices are more than 37 cents lower.



Nationally, the average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.14/g.