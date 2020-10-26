Rockford considers installing cameras for police at two apartments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Next week, Rockford aldermen will decide whether to approve installing cameras at two local apartment complexes for police use.

Beacon Hill and Great Oaks are off Linden Road in Rockford, just south of Rt. 20. The Rockford Police budget would pay for the cameras, a cost of about $247,000.

Supporters say it would be a good tool for police to have more eyes in the city. But opponents worry about taxpayers footing the bill.

The plan passed out of committee Monday night. It now heads to full council.