Restaurants adapt to the pandemic and make changes to keep people safe

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Some restaurants are changing their business models to adapt to the pandemic.

Alchemy and Legacy closed after health officials said restaurants are a big part in the spread of COVID-19.

"I think everyone needs to do their part. Maybe if we do our part, these numbers will go down. But we can't say that it wouldn't help if we don't try to help it," said owner Al Castrogiovanni.

His restaurants will stay closed until cases drop in our area and health experts say eating out is safe again.

Adapting and making the change for our community is something Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says he is proud to see people doing.

"It is humbling and inspiring to see that there are folks who are doing what Rockfordians always do, they adapt and adjust to the changing times," said Mayor McNamara.

"We have a new program called Eats by Gio events, so it will kinda be like a home chef program. We will have food ready to go and you will just warm it up," said Castrogiovanni.

Other restaurants in the area are also trying their hand at reinventing themselves, like the Norwegian.

It announced it is closing its restaurant, but plans to revamp it into a shop.

Castrogiovanni says people can enjoy Eats by Gio, which is prepared meals for families to take home.