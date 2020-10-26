Rams TE Higbee out vs Bears; Khalil Mack active for Chicago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is inactive for Los Angeles’ game against the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Higbee has a hand injury that kept him out of practice for most of last week. Bears linebacker Khalil Mack was active after missing Friday’s practice with a back injury. Cornerback Buster Skrine was active after barely practicing all week due to an ankle injury, while defensive back Deon Bush returned from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury.