Positivity rate for COVID-19 surpasses 6 percent in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 has surpassed 6%.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 19 – October 25 is 6.3%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.



IDPH also reported 4,729 new cases of the virus on Monday along with 17 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 378,985 cases of the virus, including 9,522 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,264 specimens for a total 7,326,216. As of last night, 2,638 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 589 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Earlier on Monday, the state announced regions 4 and 10, which encompass Metro East and Suburban Cook County respectively, will be under new COVID-19 restrictions starting on Wednesday.

Region 4 has had a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days. Region 10 has had eight consecutive days of increases in test positivity and seven days of increased hospital admissions making it the first region in the state to meet the metrics for additional mitigations in this way and surpass warning levels in two categories simultaneously.

Starting Wednesday, 6 of the state's 11 regions will be under some form of COVID-19 restrictions. Regions 4, 5, 7, 8 and 10 will all be under tier 1 mitigations, which includes no indoor dining. Meanwhile, Region 1 is currently under tier 2 mitigations because of the positivity rate being above 8% for nearly a month now. On Monday, IDPH reported the region's seven-day positivity rate is inching closer to 13%.