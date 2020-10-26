NYPD sued over aggressive tactics against Floyd protesters

NEW YORK (AP) — Two civil rights organizations are suing the New York Police Department on behalf of protesters who say they were roughed up by officers because they expressed anti-police views during nightly demonstrations in the spring in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court, also accuses city leadership of doing little to curtail police conduct that included trapping protesters with a technique called kettling, hitting them with pepper spray, inflicting violence and detaining them for hours. One plaintiff suffered a broken arm as a result of the police department’s conduct, the lawsuit said. Messages seeking comment on the lawsuit were left with the police department, the mayor’s office and the agency that provides the city with legal representation.