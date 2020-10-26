Merkel’s party puts off choice of new leader for 2nd time

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has delayed for the second time a decision on who will become its new leader. It put off a convention planned for December in a coronavirus-prompted move that irked one of the top contenders. Whoever wins the Christian Democratic Union’s leadership will be in pole position to become the center-right candidate to succeed Merkel as chancellor in next year’s German election, though that isn’t guaranteed. It isn’t clear when exactly the CDU will now choose a new leader. There are three main contenders for the post.