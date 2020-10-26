 Skip to Content

Long-time Rockford alderman not seeking re-election

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After more than a decade as leader of Rockford's 5th Ward, Alderman Venita Hervey said she will not seek another term.

Hervey has served in that role since her election in 2009. She told 13 WREX her decision to give up the position is because she wants to focus on her health and well-being.

But retiring from city council doesn't mean Hervey is removing herself from advocating for the city. She said she plans to still be involved in city issues.

Hervey plans to finish out her term as aldermen, which ends in the spring of 2021.

