Kushner says Black people must ‘want to be successful’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential adviser Jared Kushner says President Donald Trump wants to help Black Americans, but they have to “want to be successful” for his policies to work. Speaking Monday on “Fox & Friends,” Kushner said Trump can’t want Black people “to be successful more than they want to be successful.” Democratic Rep. Don Beyer accused Kushner of “casual racism.” Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile wrote: “He’s talking to folks who have suffered and endured systemic racism and historic tokenism.” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Kushner, saying that “internet trolls” took Kushner’s words out of context.