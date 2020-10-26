Illinois residents urged to mitigate virus spread amid spike

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois governor again implored residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday during a stop at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria that there is a “COVID storm on the rise, and we have to get prepared.” Pritzker spoke two days after Saturday’s record for single-day cases at 6,131. His public health director said there were another 4,729 fresh cases on Monday, with 17 deaths. The rate of positive tests for COVID-19 is now 6.3%, up two percentage points from two weeks ago.