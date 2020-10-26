Illinois officials say the state is on pace for 11,000 COVID-19 deaths, stress prevention

PEORIA, Ill. (WREX) — The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health says the state is on pace to see another 1,500 people die from COVID-19 in Illinois.



During the daily press briefing on the virus, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the state is on pace to have more than 11,000 deaths related to the coronavirus this year. The state is currently at 9,522 deaths related to the virus.



"If what we're seeing today does not turn around, we are on a path to see more than 11,000 COVID deaths in Illinois this year," said Dr. Ezike.



The number of COVID-19 cases, the positivity rate and hospitalizations are currently going up in the state.



Governor JB Pritzker addressed the importance of prevention and testing when it comes to the virus. The governor says the fact we know more about the virus now than we did in March goes along way.

"But the virus isn't going away, and it's constantly looking for new hosts. So we need to use the tools that we have available to use to continue this fight. One of our greatest tools is testing, testing, testing," said Gov. Pritzker.

Dr. Ezike also echoed the sentiment of prevention during the press conference.

"Remembering that right now, treatment for COVID-19 is limited. There is no cure, but what we do have is prevention. The goal should not be to be lax with getting infected because the chances of survival are good," said Dr. Ezike. "Can we do that for one another? Can we limit the gatherings, where spacing gets tricky and we can't minimize our spacing? Every individual has the power — and, I would say, the actual responsibility — to do this."

Both Gov. Pritzker and Dr. Ezike also emphasized wearing a mask, keeping your distance and washing your hands.