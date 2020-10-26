IDPH: COVID-19 positivity rate in Region 1 inches closer to 13 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to rise.



The Illinois Department of Public Health's latest report shows the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate increased again, up to 12.8%, as of Oct. 23. The region surpassed 12% over the weekend.



On October 23 alone, 4,000 people in Region 1 were tested for the virus. Of those tested, 459 tests came back positive for a one-day positivity rate of 11.5%.



Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions to be enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25. Here's a full look at the tier 2 mitigations:

Bars and Restaurants

Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals Applicable to professional, religious, cultural and social group gatherings Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc. Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance



Indoor recreation

Maintain lesser of 25 people/25 percent of capacity

No groups more than 10 individuals

Does not apply to fitness

These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places. The other restrictions that went into effect on Oct. 3 are still in place.



Statewide, health officials reported 4,729 new cases of the virus on Monday along with 17 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 378,985 cases of the virus, including 9,522 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 19 – October 25 is 6.3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,264 specimens for a total 7,326,216. As of last night, 2,638 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 589 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.