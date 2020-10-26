Few flakes kick off the work week as temperatures gradually warm-up

While it may feel like late-November early in the work week, the weekend brings more typical conditions.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — No need to double-check the calendar, as you read that headline correctly. Monday morning got underway with a few light snow showers.

Monday morning: Snow showers fell early Monday during the predawn hours, providing a nice coating of snow on grassy surfaces.

Don't expect much sunshine Monday.

Snow chances continue to taper through Monday, but a few snowflakes cannot be ruled out before 9 a.m. As temperatures remain just a hair above freezing, snow could at times mix with light rain through the noon hour.

Monday afternoon: As precipitation tapers off, cloudy skies stick around through the remainder of your Monday. Highs only top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s, which is more typical of late-November.

Monday's forecast high of 41° is nearly 20° below-average.

Sunshine returns Tuesday: If you've been longing for sunshine, be patient a little while longer. Clouds gradually clear Tuesday morning, giving way to plentiful sunshine through midweek.

On top of the sunnier skies, warmer temperatures appear likely. Highs Tuesday top out in the middle 40s, which is still well below average.

Warmer Wednesday: By midweek, signals point toward temperatures closer to 50° for high temperatures. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 50s mean yardwork gets the green light!

Weekend "warm-up": As the end of the week approaches, temperatures start to inch closer to average. By Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures should top out in the lower to middle 50s. If you recall, this is a far cry from the 3.1" of snow that fell last Halloween!

Remaining warmer: The pattern through the first week in November appears to support warmer-than-average temperatures across much of the country. It also appears as though drier weather is ahead during that period as well.