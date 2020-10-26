Early morning apartment fire displaces two families

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An early morning fire at a Rockford apartment displaced two families, according to the Rockford Fire Department, but no one were reported.

A fire alarm, previously installed by RFD, alerted the 9-1-1 caller to a fire in the back of the two-story apartment building.

Fire crews arrived at the 1600 block of 5th St around 3:30 a.m, authorities said. When they arrived, they found both rear porches engulfed in flames, according to RFD.

Eventually, the fire spread to an attic space, but the fire was under control within 25 minutes, the fire department said.

A fire investigator determined a grill on the first floor porch caused the first, according to officials.

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damages, according to RFD.