Dr. Martell to businesses defying COVID-19 guidelines: ‘You’re not helping our community’

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Administrator of the Winnebago County Health Department, had a clear message for establishments defying the state's COVID-19 guidelines.



Dr. Martell says in total, the county health department has issued 40 closure notices to businesses in the county for not following the state's COVID-19 guidelines. Of those 40, 17 businesses have been given a second notice to close for not following the guidelines.



Dr. Martell says businesses defying the orders are making it worse for everyone.

"I urge those in institutions and restaurants and establishments that are on that list to come in to compliance. You are not helping our community. You are hurting our community. And it will make it harder for the rest of our businesses and the rest of our institutions," said Dr. Martell.



Dr. Martell also says 4 establishments who were flagged for not following the state's guidelines have come off the health department's list because they've been able to come into compliance with the guidelines.



Here's a look at the establishments that have been given two notices to close: