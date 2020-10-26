 Skip to Content

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, clocks turn back one hour

(WREX) — It’s about to get dark outside a whole lot earlier in the day.

Daylight savings time is set to come this upcoming weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 a.m., clocks will turn back to 1 a.m.

Daylight savings time will go into effect again on Mar. 14, 2021.

The Illinois Senate passed Senate Bill 533 in November of 2019, which would make Daylight Saving Time the year-round standard time. The bill has not been brought up in the Illinois House.

Arizona and Hawaii do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

