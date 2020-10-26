City of Rockford looks to cut liquor license fees for restaurants during pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Some financial relief is likely on the way for restaurant and bar owners in Rockford.

A proposal to give a 50% rebate of liquor license fees for bars and restaurants passed out of committee Monday night. It will head to the full council for a vote next Monday.

The discount will range from $745 to upwards of $1,400 for businesses.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says it is just the start of the financial relief he hopes to bring to businesses affected by COVID-19.

"We understand that the reduction of the annual liquor license will not be sufficient for many of our businesses," Mayor McNamara said. "So we're going to continue our work with the state to provide funds and assistance to our local bars and restaurants."