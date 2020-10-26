 Skip to Content

City of Rockford could lower its tax rate

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You could pay less in property taxes to the City of Rockford next year.

The city is poised to lower its property tax rate. That rate now is about 3.37 percent. If approved, the rate would go down to about 3.27 percent. The drop is because property values have gone up, and the city wants to keep the property tax levy flat. That means it would collect the same amount of property taxes as it did in 2020.

Rockford City Council still has to vote on this next week.

