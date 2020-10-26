City of Freeport recommends against trick-or-treating amid rise of COVID-19 cases

FREEPORT (WREX) — The City of Freeport is recommending people to not trick or treat this year because of the pandemic.



The city initially established trick-or-treating hours at the beginning of October, but says a recent spike in COVID-19 cases has changed the circumstances.

The city says at the time they announced trick or treat hours, the daily number of positive COVID-19 tests ranged from single digits to low teens. On Thursday, October 22, the Stephenson County Health Department reported 43 positive tests for COVID-19 in the county. On Friday, October 23, that number increased to 70 for a forty-eight-hour total of 113 positive cases.



The city says there have been entire months in the county when positive cases di not reach 100 positive cases.



The city says they're "strongly discouraging" individuals and families from participating in door-to-door trick-or-treating.



If you are going to participate, the city asks to please follow guidelines and not go to homes whose porch light is off and to abide by social distancing guidelines.