Biden was speaking to George Lopez in widely shared video

Social media users are sharing a video clip of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and claiming it shows Biden mixed up President Donald Trump with former President George W. Bush. While Biden did, in fact, appear to stumble on the word “George,” many of those posting the clip left out a key detail: He was being interviewed at the time by actor and comedian George Lopez. Posts that are circulating widely online use the video to raise questions about Biden’s fitness to serve as president, and most make no reference to the fact that he was talking to someone named George.