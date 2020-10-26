Australia protests Qatar airport’s exams of women passengers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has condemned Qatar authorities’ treatment of women passengers on a flight to Sydney who were subjected to internal examinations after a newborn baby was found abandoned at a Doha airport. The women were examined on Oct. 2 after Qatar Airways Flight 908 to Sydney was delayed. Australian officials described the treatment of the women as offensive and beyond circumstances in which they could give free and informed consent. The airport said medical professionals concerned for the mother’s health had asked that she be located. The airport did not acknowledge the forced examinations. It said the baby is still unidentified.